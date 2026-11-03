Researchers at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center have created one of the largest transcriptomic atlases of breast cancer, combining data from more than 7,600 tumors across 22 independent studies. The work was published on November 3 in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, News-Medical reports.

Molecular differences among tumors

The transcriptome is the complete set of RNA molecules produced by a tumor. Such an analysis makes it possible to assess gene activity and other molecular characteristics of neoplasms. The authors combined data obtained using different platforms and methods, adapting computational approaches previously used in single-cell genomics.

The atlas grouped tumors into interconnected clusters with shared molecular features, treatment responses, and clinical outcomes. According to the authors, traditional breast cancer categories do not fully reflect clinically significant differences between tumors.

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Identified subtypes

The study showed that tumors with low estrogen receptor expression are more similar to ER-negative cancer, although they are traditionally treated as ER-positive. Scientists also identified subgroups of HER2-positive tumors that are most dependent on HER2 signaling and could potentially benefit from certain HER2 kinase inhibitors.

Separately, the atlas identified a neuroendocrine form of breast cancer associated with worse outcomes after standard chemoendocrine therapy. The researchers pointed to FGFR1 as a potential therapeutic target for this group. For triple-negative breast cancer, they also identified an aggressive basal-luminal progenitor subtype with possible vulnerability to RTK/MAPK-targeted therapy and antiangiogenic drugs.

The team developed a tool to assign tumors to subtypes using standard bulk RNA sequencing data. The next step is expected to be a prospective test of whether treatment selection based on these transcriptional subtypes will improve patient outcomes.

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