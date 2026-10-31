Victoria confirms record 426 Buruli ulcer cases — ABC News Australia

Australia's state of Victoria confirmed a record 426 cases of Buruli ulcer last year — a bacterial skin infection that can affect fatty tissue and muscles. Infection usually occurs in summer and autumn, although the disease remains uncommon among people, ABC News Australia reports.

Buruli ulcer is endemic to the Mornington and Bellarine peninsulas, Geelong and some suburbs of Melbourne. It also occurs in certain coastal areas of Queensland, near Darwin, and on the south coast of New South Wales around Batemans Bay.

How the infection manifests

The causative agent is the bacterium Mycobacterium ulcerans. Initially, the infection may look like a small painless lump on the skin that is easy to overlook. Over time, the skin above it dies, turns black and can develop into an open ulcer that enlarges without treatment.

Infectious diseases physician Daniel O'Brien of Barwon Health in Geelong and the Royal Melbourne Hospital said that in about 90% of cases he sees, the lump eventually progresses into an ulcer. Bone involvement occurs in fewer than 1% of cases. The first symptoms usually become noticeable only five or six months after infection.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Diagnosis and prevention

To confirm the diagnosis, a swab is taken from the ulcer and a PCR test is performed for the presence of M. ulcerans. Treatment usually begins with a course of antibiotics lasting six to eight weeks. Surgery may be needed in cases of significant tissue damage or healing problems. Even with appropriate treatment, complete healing sometimes takes months or up to a year.

The infection is associated with mosquitoes, so ulcers often appear on the arms and legs near bite sites. Brushtail and ringtail possums can also be infected: they shed the bacterium in their droppings, through which it enters the soil and can penetrate cuts in the skin.

O'Brien advises covering as much of the body as possible with clothing, using repellents on exposed skin, covering wounds while working with soil, and immediately washing injuries with soap and water and treating them with an antiseptic. Contact with sick or injured possums should also be avoided.

Read us on