In Canada and the United Kingdom, a 24-week low-calorie diet program combined with supervised exercise helped 27 of 50 participants aged 18 to 45 achieve remission of type 2 diabetes. In the usual-care group, remission was recorded in two of 46 participants. News-Medical reports the results of the randomized clinical trial RESET for Remission.

How the program was conducted

The study involved 96 adults with obesity who had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes no more than six years earlier. During the first 12 weeks, participants in the intervention group followed a diet of 800–900 kilocalories per day; on training days, they were advised to consume an additional 200–250 kilocalories. For the first two weeks, their diet consisted of meal replacements, after which one regular meal a day was allowed.

Starting in the third week, participants exercised twice a week under the supervision of exercise specialists. The duration of sessions was gradually increased to about one hour, with aerobic and strength training combined equally. Participants completed one additional aerobic session per week on their own. In the second half of the program, dietitians and specialists helped them transition to a weight-maintenance diet and independent exercise.

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Results and limitations

Remission was defined as a glycated hemoglobin HbA1c level below 6.5% without glucose-lowering medications for at least 12 weeks. After 24 weeks, all 14 program participants who reduced their body weight by at least 10% were in remission, although this was a small subgroup.

Program participants lost 7.5 kg more than those in the usual-care group. Their fat mass decreased by 16.5% relative to the control group, while no statistically significant difference was found in changes in muscle volume and fat-free body mass. Handgrip strength and a body-weight-adjusted measure of physical fitness also improved.

No serious adverse events were recorded, although 43 of 50 participants in the intervention group reported at least one adverse event, mainly constipation, headache, dizziness, or fatigue. The authors noted that the study did not have a separate diet-only group, making it impossible to determine the additional contribution of exercise to the remission rate. The duration of remission after the 24-week follow-up is also unknown.

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