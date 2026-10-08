Nineteen potentially toxic chemical compounds were found in the baby teeth of children with autism at statistically higher concentrations than in the control group. These conclusions were reached by the authors of a pilot study published in the journal Neurotoxicology and Teratology, ScienceAlert reports.

Analysis of 38 samples

Scientists examined baby teeth provided by the families of 38 children: 22 of them had autism, while another 16 were included in the control group. The samples were cleaned and analyzed using two-dimensional gas chromatography with mass spectrometry. The researchers looked for traces of substances used in pesticides, plastics, fragranced products, flame retardants, and sunscreens.

On average, more than 300 potentially toxic substances were detected in each sample, although their composition differed among the children. The scientists examined in greater detail 60 compounds present in at least half of the participants. Of these, 39 are classified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as substances with toxic effects on development or reproductive function, or as compounds that may disrupt the endocrine system.

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What the teeth showed

In 95% of these 60 compounds, concentrations were higher in samples from children with autism, but statistical significance was confirmed for 19 differences. In particular, the concentration of benzyl benzoate in the group of children with autism was 722% higher than in the control group. This substance is used in personal care products, as a food additive, and in treatments for lice and scabies.

Among the substances whose levels were statistically higher, the authors named organophosphate esters, benzoic acids and esters, phenylpropanes, phthalates, salicylates, ethers, aromatic ketones, and caprolactam. Eleven compounds that, according to previous reports, may migrate from components of baby bottles were also detected in baby teeth.

Study limitations

The authors emphasize that the results do not prove that any of the detected substances causes autism. The study is pilot in nature and is based on a small sample. At the same time, tooth analysis makes it possible to assess cumulative chemical exposure: baby teeth form approximately from the fourth month of fetal development to the age of three.

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