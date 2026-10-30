Participants in a 12-week cold shower study reported 31% fewer days of absence due to illness than the control group. The study, which University of Basel psychologist Lena Glaser examined as part of her doctoral dissertation, involved 719 healthy people aged 18 to 65. They were asked to take showers at the coldest temperature permitted by the equipment for 12 weeks.

As News-Medical reports, many participants dropped out during the first two weeks, but the number of those leaving subsequently declined. Glaser links this to gradually becoming accustomed to the procedure. Those who continued also reported improved physical and mental well-being, although these assessments were subjective.

Less water and energy

Participants described feelings of alertness and freshness as the immediate effects of cold showers. According to the researcher, they were also proud that they had managed to do something uncomfortable for themselves. At the same time, people generally spent less time in the shower and therefore used less water.

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According to calculations cited in the study, for a 45-litre shower, lowering the water temperature from 40 to 15 degrees Celsius saves 1.3 kWh of energy. Over 12 weeks, participants reduced CO₂ emissions by an average of 15 kilograms per person — comparable to emissions from driving a car for 100 kilometres.

The effect after the study ended is unknown

The researcher noted that it is unknown whether participants continued taking cold showers after the study ended. It has also not been established how environmentally friendly their behaviour was in other areas or whether they compensated for the discomfort with other actions that could reduce or negate the environmental effect. Glaser believes that even a moderate reduction in water temperature can be beneficial, and that people can gradually find a level of cold that is comfortable for them.

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