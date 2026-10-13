In the United States, researchers from the Moores Cancer Center at the University of California San Diego and New York University analyzed 443,451 individual cells from 62 tumors in 59 people with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. They identified different clones of tumor cells — groups of cells with similar genetic characteristics that evolve in parallel within a single tumor.

As News-Medical reports, some of these clones acquired resistance to treatment, while others acquired properties associated with rapid spread. The study results indicate that continuous genetic reshaping of tumor cells may contribute to resistance to therapy and metastasis.

Transition between subtypes

Previously, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma cells were mainly divided into two subtypes: the less aggressive classical subtype and the more aggressive basal subtype. A new analysis of individual cells showed that genetic reshaping within the tumor enables cancer cells to transition between these subtypes.

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In the more aggressive basal populations, scientists recorded increased activity of the MYC gene, which is linked to the development of pancreatic cancer. In additional experiments, blocking MYC activity returned cells to a less aggressive classical state and made them more accessible to immune cells. This could potentially increase the tumor's vulnerability to an immune attack.

A possible explanation for the weak response to immunotherapy

In addition, some clones showed increased activity of the TIGIT gene, whose products may help cancer cells evade immune recognition. In the same clonal cells, the activity of the PD-1 gene was suppressed. The authors suggest that this may explain why immunotherapy targeting PD-1 is rarely effective against pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

The study was published in the journal Nature Genetics. It focused on pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a form of cancer that, according to the authors of the report, claims the lives of more than 85% of people within five years after diagnosis.

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