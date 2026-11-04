Using the non-invasive PExA method, researchers measured antibodies to respiratory viruses in exhaled air particles for the first time. The study, which involved scientists from the Karolinska Institute, was published in the journal eBioMedicine, News-Medical reports.

How the method works

Participants breathed into a specially designed device that collected small particles formed from the fluid lining the small airways. The samples were then analysed for the presence of specific antibodies to viruses. Previously, obtaining samples from the lower airways required invasive procedures, including bronchoscopy.

Antibodies in the mucous membrane of the airways play an important role in protection against influenza virus, SARS-CoV-2 and respiratory syncytial virus. According to the researchers, the immune response in the lower parts of the lungs is also important for preventing severe illnesses, including pneumonia.

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Study results

The study involved 28 participants from the COMMUNITY cohort at Danderyd Hospital; 18 of them had recently had a respiratory tract infection. The scientists compared paired samples of blood, nasal secretions and exhaled air.

Exhaled air samples contained IgA and IgG antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2, influenza virus and RSV. The levels of specific IgG in samples from the lower airways generally corresponded to those in the blood. A different pattern was observed for IgA, consistent with a greater contribution from local mucosal antibody responses.

The authors described the work as an initial methodological study and stressed the need for further validation in larger groups. In the future, the method may help study changes in the immune response in the lower airways after infections or vaccination and support the evaluation of preventive approaches.

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