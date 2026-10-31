In San Francisco, United States, a team at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) has launched the first clinical trial involving people to assess low-intensity focused ultrasound for reducing auditory hallucinations in people with schizophrenia. This was reported by News-Medical.

The phase 1 study, numbered NCT07710989, is intended to assess the safety and feasibility of repeated treatment sessions. Ultrasound is directed at the caudate nucleus, a deep brain region that is part of the striatum and, according to researchers’ hypothesis, may be associated with the emergence of hallucinations. The procedure uses a noninvasive device worn on the head.

Trial design

Scientists plan to enroll up to 12 participants. Each of them is to undergo five daily sessions of active focused ultrasound and five sessions of a control procedure with unfocused ultrasound delivery. A break is planned between the two stages.

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The control procedure delivers the same amount of ultrasound energy and is intended to preserve the sensory sensations of the procedure, but does not concentrate energy on a specific brain region. This will make it possible to assess whether the active intervention reduces symptoms beyond a possible placebo effect and other nonspecific factors.

What scientists will assess

Before and after the procedure, participants will undergo resting-state functional MRI to track changes in the functional connections of the caudate nucleus with other brain regions. The severity of auditory hallucinations will also be assessed using validated scales, along with other psychiatric symptoms, mood, safety, procedure tolerability, and possible side effects.

The trial is based on previous results published in the journal Brain Stimulation: one session of low-intensity focused ultrasound produced a significant but temporary reduction in hallucinations. Some early participants in the current study also reported a reduction in symptoms, but these observations are preliminary. The UCSF study is funded by the Focused Ultrasound Foundation.

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