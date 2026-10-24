Uganda has banned transit through its territory for travelers who previously visited the Democratic Republic of Congo. The decision was made amid an investigation into a traveler who was confirmed in Nigeria to have a disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus. As Premium Times reports, Uganda’s Ministry of Health has also reinstated traveler locator forms to enable prompt follow-up and contact tracing when necessary.

Investigation into the patient’s route

Ugandan officials said the available information indicates that the traveler had no symptoms when she left Uganda. At the same time, officials are continuing to establish when her symptoms appeared and the circumstances of her possible infection.

Uganda is cooperating with Nigerian health authorities to establish the patient’s full travel history, movements and possible contact with the source of infection. Uganda has also requested detailed travel records and genomic sequencing results, if available. The country’s government stressed that Uganda remains Ebola-free.

On October 21, the Ugandan ministry said that the patient’s stay in the country does not prove that she was infected there. According to preliminary information, she traveled to eastern DR Congo on business and then proceeded through Uganda.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tighter controls

The ministry said it was strengthening infection-control measures at entry and exit points, as well as in healthcare facilities. It also warned that provisions of the public health law could be applied in the event of violations of anti-epidemic requirements. Communities were urged to report suspicions of unauthorized border crossings to the competent authorities for screening and further public health measures.

An outbreak of disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus in Uganda was declared on May 15, 2026, after imported cases from DR Congo. At that time, the country recorded 20 confirmed cases, including two deaths, and in August declared the outbreak over after 42 days without new local cases.

According to the World Health Organization, as of October 20, DR Congo had recorded 9,704 confirmed cases and 4,687 deaths in eight provinces. Nigeria also reported that the virus in its patient is genetically very similar to the virus detected in the first imported case in Kenya, but this does not prove that the patient was infected in Kenya.

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