Ukraine has received 50,000 doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine for children

On October 15, 2026, Ukraine received 50,000 doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Vaccinations in accordance with the National Immunization Schedule remain free of charge and available at medical facilities.

50,000 doses of the combined vaccine against measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) have arrived in Ukraine. The vaccine is intended for the free immunization of children in accordance with the National Immunization Schedule.

Ukraine is receiving the vaccines as part of the Ministry of Health’s collaboration with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi). The partnership agreement was signed at the end of 2024. It provides for the funding of a portion of the vaccines for the national immunization program in accordance with the Immunization Development Strategy through 2030.

Under the partnership, UNICEF procures the vaccines and delivers them to Ukraine, while the Ministry of Health’s Center for Public Health coordinates their distribution among regional centers for disease control and prevention. The vaccines have already been delivered to healthcare facilities, which will ensure the continuity of routine childhood vaccinations.

To get vaccinated, contact your family doctor, pediatrician, or the nearest healthcare facility. The Public Health Center emphasizes that vaccinations according to the National Immunization Schedule are free of charge.

If a child has missed a scheduled vaccination, you should contact a doctor as soon as possible. The doctor will create a personalized vaccination schedule to make up for the missed doses.

Measles is a highly contagious infectious disease that can cause serious complications, including pneumonia, encephalitis, and even death. In pregnant women, the infection increases the risk of preterm birth and miscarriage.

Mumps is a viral infection that can lead to severe complications, including orchitis, acute pancreatitis, meningitis, and hearing loss. In some cases, orchitis in men can affect fertility.

Rubella is a viral infection that, if contracted during pregnancy, can lead to miscarriage or congenital birth defects in the child.

Vaccination is the most effective way to protect against these diseases.

This was reported by the Public Health Center of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Public Health Center explained the delay in the delivery of flu vaccines to Ukraine.

As a reminder, the Cabinet of Ministers withdrew 2.7 billion hryvnias from the Health Screening Program.

In Ukraine, 115,000 citizens have already undergone free health screenings as part of a state program designed to detect risks of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other health issues in their early stages.

WHO: Life expectancy has almost returned to 2019 levels.

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