In Switzerland, researchers found that patients who listened to their favorite music while an intravenous catheter was inserted before an MRI reported lower pain levels 30 seconds and two minutes after the puncture than participants without musical accompaniment. News-Medical reports on the findings, published in the journal Frontiers in Pain Research.

How the study was conducted

The prospective controlled study at Zurich University Hospital involved 204 patients aged 17 to 83. They were divided into four groups: one listened to Mozart's music, another to tracks selected by the patients themselves, a third to relaxation music, while the control group did not listen to music.

Participants were assigned according to the order of their scheduled MRI examinations rather than randomly. Pain levels were assessed using a visual analogue scale before the procedure, immediately afterward, and after 30 seconds and two minutes. Baseline pain scores were taken into account in the comparison.

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Results and limitations

Of the 204 participants, 71 had pain before catheter insertion. In this subgroup, those who listened to their favorite music also reported lower pain levels immediately after the procedure compared with the control group. Among patients with pre-existing pain, listening to Mozart was associated with lower scores two minutes after the puncture; the difference after 30 seconds was borderline.

At the same time, in the full sample, Mozart's music showed only a statistically insignificant trend toward lower pain after two minutes. Relaxation music did not demonstrate a significant difference from the control group. A direct comparison between the music groups also did not confirm that favorite tracks were more effective than Mozart or relaxation music.

The authors noted that the conclusions need to be tested in larger randomized studies, including during more painful procedures. Among the limitations, they cited the non-random assignment of participants, the small subgroup of people with baseline pain, the short observation period of only two minutes, and the possible effect of communication with medical staff on patients' ratings.

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