An ultra-processed meal with the same calorie content and nutritional composition triggered a stronger insulin response and affected the body's energy use differently. These conclusions were reached by the authors of a randomized crossover study published in Nature Metabolism, News-Medical reports.

Two 300-calorie meals were compared

In the metabolic part of the experiment, 32 healthy adult participants, after an overnight fast, received ultra-processed and non-ultra-processed meals of 300 kcal on different days. The meals were matched for macronutrient content, glycemic index, energy density, available carbohydrates, fiber, sodium and water. For three hours after eating, researchers conducted blood tests and indirect calorimetry.

Total glucose exposure was similar for both meals, but after the non-ultra-processed food, glucose levels rose more quickly during the first 20 minutes. At the same time, insulin concentrations were higher after the ultra-processed meal at 40, 60, 90 and 120 minutes. After three hours, insulin levels in both cases had almost returned to baseline.

Carbohydrate and fat use differed

Both meals increased metabolic rate, most notably after about 40 minutes. However, this effect lasted longer after the ultra-processed food, so total post-meal energy expenditure was higher. The non-ultra-processed meal shifted the body's fuel use more strongly toward carbohydrates, while fat oxidation was relatively greater after the ultra-processed meal.

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The authors noted that this pattern has some features similar to impaired fuel metabolism in insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. At the same time, insulin sensitivity was not measured directly in the study, so the results do not prove that ultra-processed foods cause these conditions.

Brain response also differed

The study involved 57 people, 52 of whom were included in the final functional magnetic resonance imaging analysis. Participants were shown images of 28 familiar foods — 14 ultra-processed and 14 non-ultra-processed — and were asked to assess how much they were willing to pay for them.

Differences in carbohydrate metabolism were associated with differences in the brain's response to food images in areas involved in sensory processing, learning and reward. However, participants showed no significant difference in willingness to pay for foods from the two categories.

The researchers cautioned that they cannot attribute the observed effects solely to the degree of food processing: the meals differed in protein sources, ingredients and additives. The study also included a small sample, assessed responses to individual small meals and does not establish long-term consequences for weight, eating behavior or the risk of chronic diseases.

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