In the United States, insurance companies UnitedHealthcare and Humana are discontinuing certain Medicare Advantage plans, affecting nearly 1 million people. As The Hill reports, the changes are taking place at the beginning of the Medicare enrollment season.

How many customers will be affected by the changes

UnitedHealth Group said that approximately 390,000 of its members will lose insurance coverage due to the discontinuation of the plans. Another roughly 600,000 people will lose medical care through Humana. The companies are ceasing to offer certain plans in regions where they earn lower profits.

According to Fortune, cited by The Hill, the decision is linked to efforts to protect corporate profits. The outlet also reports that UnitedHealth Group was affected by unexpectedly high healthcare utilization and rising medical costs, which impacted the company’s share price in 2025.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Which plans are being discontinued

The changes mainly concern Preferred Provider Organization plans, which provide a more flexible network of doctors and medical facilities. UnitedHealthcare’s cuts primarily affect plans that allowed patients to see doctors outside the network.

Switching to more limited plans may mean fewer additional benefits, more restrictions on available doctors, and higher out-of-pocket costs for patients. Major insurers are also reducing dental coverage, increasing the amounts customers pay themselves, and discontinuing some prescription drug coverage plans with no monthly premium.

Specialized plans

At the same time, the companies are expanding specialized plans for people with serious illnesses. Insurers cannot charge Medicare participants higher rates for such plans, which are limited to certain conditions, but receive larger government subsidies for them.

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