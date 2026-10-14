Researchers at Rice University have developed a modified version of the Cas13a enzyme for detecting RNA viruses. In a laboratory test using a synthetic, noninfectious HIV sample, the system’s sensitivity increased 100-fold without a loss of enzyme stability, News-Medical reports. The study was published in the journal Cell Chemical Biology.

A stable enzyme made more sensitive

Cas13a is a variant of CRISPR technology that targets RNA, the genetic material of viruses, including HIV. In a diagnostic assay, the enzyme binds to a specific RNA sequence and generates a signal that can be read by a person or an instrument, such as a glow or a color change.

The team began with a stable version of Cas13a that can withstand harsh assay conditions, including high temperatures. However, this variant could not detect very small amounts of target RNA. To increase sensitivity, the scientists first determined the protein’s structure and selected two of its regions for modification.

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One change instead of two

Changing both selected regions made Cas13a overly sensitive: the enzyme produced a signal even without target RNA. In contrast, modifying only one region increased sensitivity 100-fold and did not reduce the enzyme’s stability.

The authors note that Cas13a can be combined with a programmable guide that directs the system to a specific viral RNA sequence. Therefore, the same enzyme could potentially be adapted to detect SARS-CoV-2, influenza viruses, Ebola, Zika, respiratory syncytial virus, or hepatitis C. According to the researchers, optimized Cas13a may be used in commercial assays, including RT-qPCR and lateral flow tests.

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