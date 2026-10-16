The University of Texas at Arlington has received a three-year grant of $579,745 to study a method intended to help reduce radiation exposure for patients during cardiac computed tomography without losing diagnostic accuracy. As News-Medical reports, the funding was provided by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health.

A method for multiphase tomography

The project will be led by physics professor Mingwu Jin. The work focuses on multiphase coronary CT angiography, an examination in which images are obtained at several points in the cardiac cycle. This approach gives doctors more data and helps reduce blurring caused by heart motion, but involves a higher radiation dose than single-phase scanning.

CT angiography combines computed tomography with the injection of an iodine-containing contrast agent into a vein and makes it possible to create three-dimensional images of blood vessels and surrounding tissues. It is used, among other purposes, for noninvasive assessment of coronary artery disease and for detecting aneurysms, narrowing or damage to blood vessels, blood clots, and tumors.

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Combining CT physics and deep learning

Researchers plan to develop the 4D DRAC method, which will combine model-based iterative reconstruction with deep-learning algorithms. Reconstruction converts raw scan data into images that can be interpreted by physicians. The four-dimensional approach adds a time dimension to three-dimensional visualization, which is important for imaging moving structures of the heart.

The team will create a synthetic patient library based on retrospectively collected data from real examinations, develop 3D and 4D deep-learning methods, and determine the lowest radiation dose at which diagnostic accuracy does not deteriorate. It will first be assessed using a computer model that simulates image analysis by a radiologist, and then tested in a small study involving people who will evaluate the images. Data for the work will be provided by Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

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