Researchers at the University of Geneva reported that existing screening tools for gaming disorder may not fully account for the experiences of women who play video games. As News-Medical reports, the authors link this to the fact that the criteria for such tools were largely shaped by male gaming experiences.

The World Health Organization recognized gaming disorder in 2019 and included it in the International Classification of Diseases, ICD-11. According to an estimate cited in the article, the disorder may affect around 3% of people who play video games. Its signs may include increasingly frequent gaming, difficulty reducing time spent playing video games, and continuing to play despite negative effects on everyday life.

A small qualitative study

The researchers interviewed seven people aged 21 to 26 — six cisgender people and one transgender person. All participants reported no mental disorders and played video games for at least ten hours a week. The results were published in the journal European Psychiatry.

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Participants more often preferred narrative-driven and immersive games, including role-playing games, simulators, and puzzles, rather than competitive games. At the same time, many of them did not identify with the image of a gamer that is often associated with competitive online games.

Stress and barriers to seeking help

Participants also described periods of excessive gaming. Video games could be a way to cope with anxiety, stress, or emotional strain and to distract themselves from everyday problems. According to the authors, current screening tools more often focus on social conflicts and competition, while emotional self-regulation may remain overlooked.

Among the barriers to seeking help, participants named fears of being judged by specialists who might perceive them as lazy or immature, as well as the perception that self-help groups and support services are primarily oriented toward men. The study also recorded experiences of sexist comments, humiliation, and the exclusion of women during online gaming.

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