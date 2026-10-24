The Gauteng provincial government in South Africa said it will open 15 registration sites on October 27 to refer people with psychoactive substance addiction to treatment and recovery programmes. The registration campaign will be led by provincial premier Panyaza Lesufi and members of the executive council, TimesLIVE reports.

The event is timed to coincide with the first anniversary of the Tswa Daar – Ke Moja, I am fine without drugs campaign. The campaign is moving into its third phase, aimed at making appropriate assistance more accessible for people with addiction and strengthening prevention of psychoactive substance use, particularly among young people.

Needs assessment and referrals

Gauteng government spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said that registration will include screening, as well as medical and psychosocial assessments. Depending on a person's needs, they may be referred for inpatient treatment, outpatient services or community support programmes.

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Residents concerned about a loved one's addiction may also contact the sites. Authorities are urging parents, guardians and educators to speak openly with young people about substance use, recognise early signs of a problem and seek help promptly.

Work across five regions

The registration campaign will cover five Gauteng regions: Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, West Rand and Sedibeng. In addition to access to treatment, the campaign provides for prevention work with school pupils, students and young adults.

Schools, religious organisations, community groups and youth leaders are planned to be involved in spreading prevention messages. Mhlanga also stressed that post-treatment support, family participation and a person's reintegration into community life are important for recovery.

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