In England, members of ethnic minorities are up to 33% less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer during routine screening. At the same time, they are more often diagnosed after an urgent referral for suspected cancer or during an emergency presentation, The Guardian reports.

Analysis findings

Researchers at the University of Surrey analysed data from 86,564 adults diagnosed with breast cancer between 2009 and 2019. They used data from the Clinical Practice Research Datalink and the Cancer Registration Tumour and Treatment datasets. The study was funded by the Breast Cancer Now charity.

The analysis showed that members of Black, Asian and mixed ethnic groups, as well as people from more deprived backgrounds, were up to 31% more likely to be diagnosed after an urgent referral for suspected cancer. The likelihood of diagnosis during an emergency presentation in these groups was up to 37% higher.

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Delays in diagnosis and treatment

Separately, the researchers found worse outcomes for people with intellectual disabilities. Their time to diagnosis was 18% longer than for people without such disabilities, while the wait for treatment to begin was 10% longer.

The study lead, University of Surrey associate professor Rob Kerrison, said unequal access to screening and timely treatment may partly explain differences in survival after breast cancer. According to him, women from various socially vulnerable and underserved groups were less likely to learn about the disease through screening and often waited longer for treatment to begin.

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