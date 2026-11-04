An analysis of emergency department data in England found substantial differences in the share of patients admitted to hospital after seeking care. After accounting for patient characteristics, local area factors and general practitioner practice patterns, rates still ranged from 2% to 42%, News-Medical reports, citing a study published in the Emergency Medicine Journal.

More than 15 million visits

Scientists analyzed anonymized national data on emergency care and hospital admissions in England for 2024–2025. After records with incomplete data were excluded, the analysis included 15,201,063 visits. In 26% of cases, an emergency department visit resulted in hospital admission.

Seventy-four percent of visits occurred on weekdays, while 26.5% of patients were brought in by ambulance. Another 14% of patients lived in areas with the highest level of socioeconomic deprivation.

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Known factors explained only part of the gap

Researchers accounted for the severity of patients’ conditions and other visit characteristics, mode of arrival, reason for attendance, geographic data, as well as the availability and characteristics of general practitioner practices. Older people, men and residents of deprived areas were more likely to be admitted. Patients brought by ambulance, those seeking care when general practitioner practices were closed, and people living closer to their practice were also admitted to hospital more often.

However, all three groups of variables explained only about 22% of the variation in admission rates. The highest adjusted rates persisted in North East and North West London and South West England, while rates in Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and the North East were close to the average.

The authors noted that this observational study does not establish a causal relationship. Differences may be influenced by factors not covered by the data, including differences in hospital culture or the organization of healthcare services. According to the researchers, solutions tailored to local resources, patient needs and hospital capacity may be more effective in reducing unnecessary admissions than a single national approach.

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