Researchers in England analyzed data from 7,023 people aged 50 and older and found that the combination of physical frailty and memory impairment was associated with higher odds of dementia detection over approximately ten years. As News-Medical reports, the strongest association was found in people who had problems with both memory and executive function and/or information-processing speed.

Three profiles of cognitive frailty

The scientists used data from the English Longitudinal Study of Aging. Physical frailty was determined using an index containing 44 indicators, while cognitive functions were assessed through tasks involving immediate and delayed word recall, animal naming, and letter search.

At the start of the observation, 646 participants, or 9.2% of the sample, met the criteria for cognitive frailty. They were divided into three groups: 284 people had impaired executive function and/or slower information processing without memory problems; 162 had memory impairment only; and another 200 had memory impairment together with difficulties in executive function and/or information-processing speed.

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Differences in the odds of dementia detection

After accounting for demographic, socioeconomic, educational, and psychosocial factors, cognitive frailty overall was associated with odds of dementia detection that were 1.804 times higher than in the absence of this condition. For the group with isolated memory impairment, this figure was 2.024 times higher, and for participants with a combination of memory problems and other cognitive difficulties, it was 2.733 times higher.

At the same time, the profile involving impaired executive function and/or slower information processing without memory problems had no statistically significant association with subsequent dementia detection. Lower educational attainment, lower household wealth, depressive symptoms, and loneliness were associated differently with the three profiles of cognitive frailty.

The authors stress that the study is observational and does not establish a causal relationship. Dementia during follow-up was determined based on reports of a doctor's diagnosis, informant assessments, and cognitive screening, rather than solely on clinically confirmed diagnoses.

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