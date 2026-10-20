Researchers analyzed the medical records of 62.5 million people in England and found that broad ethnic categories may conceal significant differences in the prevalence of rare diseases between individual communities. As News-Medical reports, the study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The scientists used linked electronic data from England’s National Health Service for people who were alive as of July 31, 2023. They studied 406 rare diseases whose diagnoses were recorded from January 1, 1990, to July 31, 2023. At least one of these diseases was present in 1,051,470 people, or 1.7% of the analysis participants. This figure applies only to the selected 406 diseases, not to all rare diseases.

Differences between communities

Disease prevalence was standardized by age and sex using data from the 2021 England census. The most common of the studied conditions was polymyalgia rheumatica, with 3,139.5 cases per million people. It was followed by atrial septal defect, with 2,449.7 cases per million, and apnea in infants, with 1,057.5 cases per million.

Across the six broad categories of the Office for National Statistics, polymyalgia rheumatica was most common in the White group, while atrial septal defect was most common in the Mixed group. A more detailed National Health Service classification also showed differences within these categories: the prevalence of atrial septal defect among people of White and Caribbean origin was 3,721.5 cases per million, compared with 2,372.1 cases per million among people of White and African origin.

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For 227 diseases with at least 100 patients each, the authors also assessed demographic differences. Odds ratios differed from the White group for 104 diseases among people of Asian or Asian British origin and for 83 diseases among people of Black or Black British origin. These calculations were not adjusted for age, deprivation level, or other potential factors.

Recorded COVID-19 cases

A positive COVID-19 test was recorded in 32.8% of people with rare diseases and in 29% of people without them. In the group of patients with rare diseases, the highest share of recorded infections was among White British people, at 33.7%. It was 23.8% among people of Black African origin, 24.1% among Gypsy or Irish Traveller people, 27.2% among Bangladeshis, and 27.7% among Pakistanis.

The authors emphasize that these are documented positive tests, rather than all cases of infection. These differences may have been influenced by age, the composition of diseases, protective behavior, and testing practices. The study is descriptive and does not establish causal relationships.

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