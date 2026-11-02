In England, the National Health Service, NHS England, is beginning to introduce the Paediatric Early Warning Score (PEWS) system in emergency departments. It will help medical staff determine more quickly when a child needs more urgent care, The Guardian reports.

Assessment of vital signs

PEWS uses a scoring system for vital signs: blood pressure, heart rate and breathing rate, blood oxygen level, and level of consciousness. A high score alerts medical staff to a possible deterioration in a child's condition.

The system is already used for children staying in hospitals, but this winter will be the first period of its use in emergency departments. Its widespread introduction will make PEWS the world's largest standardised system of this type.

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Taking parents' views into account

NHS England stressed that PEWS does not replace the professional judgement of medical staff and does not eliminate the need to listen to children, parents and guardians. Their concerns may be grounds for an immediate escalation of medical care even with a low PEWS score.

The system includes age-specific charts that help assess signs of deterioration in infants, children and young people. It has been adapted for rapid decision-making in busy emergency departments.

More than 6 million children visit such departments in England every year. According to NHS England, more than 90 hospitals already use the national inpatient PEWS system, and available data indicate consistently lower rates of cardiac arrest among their patients.

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