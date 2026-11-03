In the Australian Capital Territory, 57 people died under the voluntary assisted dying program. These figures for the period from 3 November 2025 to 30 June 2026 are contained in the program oversight board’s first report, ABC News Australia reports.

The program came into effect on 3 November 2025. During the period covered by the report, more than 150 people made an inquiry about participation, and 110 of them reached the stage of submitting a final request.

Data from the first report

The median period between the first request and death was 20 days. The median age of people seeking information about the program was 77.

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Oversight board chair Darlene Cox said the board reviewed every case and found no significant issues. According to her, no systemic safety risks were recorded, and legislative safeguards operated as intended.

Program conditions

In June 2024, the Australian Capital Territory Legislative Assembly voted to legalize voluntary assisted dying. The territory’s government calls its model the most progressive in the country.

Health Minister Marisa Paterson noted that the program’s rules do not require a specified time until death and do not set mandatory time intervals between its stages. The territory’s authorities also called on the federal government to expand legislation and repeal provisions of the Commonwealth Criminal Code to allow telehealth consultations on voluntary assisted dying. A review of the program is scheduled for 2028, when the community will also be able to provide feedback.

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