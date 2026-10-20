An Australian three-year study involving 6,537 adolescents linked higher fruit consumption to a lower likelihood of elevated symptoms of depression and anxiety, while sugary drinks were linked to a higher likelihood of such symptoms. News-Medical reports on the findings of the study, published in the journal Child and Adolescent Mental Health.

How the study was conducted

The analysis included students from 71 schools in the states of New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia. At the start of the observation period, participants were about 13 years old; girls made up around half of them. The adolescents completed digital questionnaires in seventh grade and again after one, two and three years.

Researchers assessed how much fruit, vegetables and sugar-sweetened beverages participants consumed each day. The latter category included carbonated and sports drinks, as well as sweet concentrated drinks. Symptoms of depression and anxiety were determined using validated questionnaires and threshold values rather than clinical diagnoses.

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Fruit, vegetables and drinks

According to adjusted estimates, each additional daily serving of fruit was associated with a 13% lower likelihood of exceeding the threshold for depression symptoms and a 7% lower likelihood for anxiety. One serving of fruit in the study equaled 150 grams.

Higher consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks was associated with a greater likelihood of elevated symptoms of depression and anxiety in both sexes. Estimates of this association were numerically higher among boys, especially for anxiety, but the analysis did not establish whether the difference between the sexes was statistically significant.

No statistically significant association with either of the two indicators was found for vegetables. The authors accounted for age, sex, physical activity, survey timing and family wellbeing level in the analysis. At the same time, they stressed that the observational design, self-reported diet and possible unaccounted-for factors do not allow the conclusion that dietary changes prevent mental disorders.

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