Mobile hearing clinic in Australia risks closure — ABC News Australia

In Australia, the mobile Hear Our Heart Ear Bus Project, which provides free hearing tests for children in Dubbo and western New South Wales, may cease operating by the middle of next year. The organisation has lost its main sponsor and is seeking funding of up to 400,000 Australian dollars per year, ABC News Australia reports.

Thousands of tests in remote areas

The project, founded in late 2011 at the Dubbo District Deaf Club, travels about 9,000 kilometres annually and makes more than 40 stops. The mobile clinic provides free examinations for preschool and school-age children.

Over the past five years, specialists have conducted more than 10,000 hearing tests, with around half of them for children from the region’s Aboriginal peoples. Following the examinations, 310 children were referred to ear, nose and throat specialists, while 51 children were fitted with hearing devices.

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Main donor lost

The Hall Foundation had been the initiative’s main sponsor since 2018, but made its final contribution in July. Project director Donna Rees said the funds are primarily needed to pay staff salaries.

The father of one of the patients, Jodie Wright, said that an incidental screening at the mobile clinic detected a cholesteatoma — a cyst behind the eardrum — in his son Eli. The boy underwent three operations to remove the growth. According to Wright, without the free service, the family would not have been able to pay for the necessary care.

The project aims to reduce the prevalence of otitis and hearing loss among children from Aboriginal peoples and other children in the region. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, about 8,800 children from Aboriginal peoples had otitis in 2022–2023.

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