In Australia, Victorian coroner David Ryan recommended that the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia review the therapeutic benefits and risks of the peptides CJC1295 and ipamorelin. The recommendation was made after the death of 75-year-old actor, stuntman and martial artist Richard Norton, who suffered cardiac arrest in March 2025 after receiving injections of these unapproved substances, The Guardian reports.

Coroner’s recommendation

Ryan proposed considering moving CJC1295 and ipamorelin from the category of prescription medicines to a category allowing their use only in clinical trials or for other experimental purposes. In the coroner’s view, these substances should not be available for prescription by healthcare professionals because of uncertainty about their therapeutic benefits and risks to patients.

Norton approached doctor Jerzy Muchnicki in March 2025 because he was interested in peptide therapy. The coroner’s report states that they discussed the experimental nature of the treatment, potential risks and the absence of other approved alternatives. Another doctor had previously prescribed peptides to the actor for fatigue, shoulder pain and muscle mass loss.

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Injections and investigation

After blood tests, Norton signed an informed consent form describing possible benefits and risks, including anaphylaxis. On March 19, he was prescribed injections of CJC1295 and ipamorelin. A week later, the actor said he felt well and that the therapy was relieving his symptoms.

On March 28, Norton told a nurse that he had been injecting double the prescribed dose of both peptides. The nurse advised him to follow the prescribed dosage from the following week. The doctor also prescribed two more peptides to improve bodily functions and reduce pain. Several hours after the injection of CJC1295 and ipamorelin, Norton experienced heat and redness, and later lost consciousness. He died on March 30, 2025, at Alfred Hospital.

The Medical Board of Australia investigated Muchnicki’s actions. An independent expert concluded that there was insufficient evidence of the safety, efficacy or benefit of CJC1295 and ipamorelin for humans, and that the doctor’s medical records were below the expected standard. The doctor accepted the criticism, expressed regret to Norton’s family and said he would not prescribe peptides without compelling clinical evidence. The board found that no further regulatory action was needed, but required him to undergo individual training in medical record-keeping and clinical management.

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