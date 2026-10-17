In Australia, the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG) has presented new clinical guidelines for treating menopause symptoms. The document is intended to help doctors and patients navigate evidence-based therapy methods and counter misinformation about treatment, ABC News reports.

The guidelines concern women aged 40 and over and cover vasomotor symptoms, including hot flashes and night sweats, as well as genitourinary manifestations — vaginal dryness and frequent urges to urinate. Menopause is defined after 12 months since the last menstrual period.

Therapy options

The recommendations outline possible treatments for various symptoms, including menopausal hormone therapy, acupuncture and hypnosis. The available evidence for these approaches was assessed on a scale ranging from very low to high certainty. Patients using menopausal hormone therapy are advised to undergo a medical check-up annually.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the same time, the document’s authors noted that there is insufficient evidence that weight loss or physical activity alone improves hot flashes or night sweats. There is also a lack of evidence for the effectiveness of hypnosis in improving sleep.

Recommendations for doctors

Catriona Melville, chair of the guideline development group, said the document is intended to provide medical professionals with clear evidence-based recommendations for discussing available options with patients. In particular, women with a history of breast cancer may be offered vaginal estrogen to relieve menopause symptoms.

The guidelines do not cover bone density, joint pain, libido, depression or anxiety. They also encourage doctors to ask patients approaching menopause about the symptoms troubling them, particularly if access to treatment may be difficult.

Read us on