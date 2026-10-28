In Australia, a new study found that physical abuse of children is most often committed by family members rather than staff of institutions. As News-Medical reports, researchers analyzed data from 2,623 people who spoke about physical abuse they experienced in childhood.

Previously, the research team reported that 32% of Australians experienced physical abuse in childhood. The new work focused on who the perpetrators were and at what age such incidents occurred most often. According to its data, approximately one in four young people experienced physical abuse by parents, most often before the age of ten.

Family and institutional perpetrators

The authors included biological parents, stepfathers and stepmothers, parents' partners, and other adult relatives among family perpetrators. Teachers, adults in religious organizations, coaches, and instructors were considered institutional perpetrators.

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The authors cite figures of 84.8% for physical abuse by family members and 4.3% for abuse by institutional perpetrators. According to their conclusions, the likelihood of experiencing abuse from a family member was approximately 20 times higher than from a representative of an institution. Girls reported physical abuse in the family more often than boys: 28.6% versus 24.4%.

Data on abuse by parents

Among adults who reported abuse before the age of ten, one in three named both parents as perpetrators. If abuse was committed by only one parent, boys were twice as likely to name their father as their mother: 10.6% versus 4.4%. The study found no such difference among girls.

Physical abuse can include hitting, pushing, and kicking, as well as beatings, punching, strangulation, or burns. The source stresses that incidents without lasting injuries may also be considered abuse. The study was published in the journal Child Maltreatment.

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