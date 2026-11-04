In Australia, 35% of infants who had recently experienced a reaction to peanuts and had a positive allergy test did not react to peanuts during a supervised oral food challenge. As part of the evaluation of the national ADAPT program, 1,275 children under 18 months of age were examined, of whom 778 underwent such a challenge, News-Medical reports.

How the challenges were conducted

The study was conducted by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, the National Allergy Centre of Excellence and 10 public pediatric hospitals in Australia. Participants were enrolled in the states of Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia.

During an oral food challenge, a child was gradually given increasing doses of peanuts under medical supervision to check for an allergic reaction. A reaction occurred in 65% of children, including 12% who experienced anaphylaxis. According to the researchers, all episodes were safely managed by the medical teams conducting the challenges.

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Further treatment

Children who had no reaction were considered tolerant to peanuts and had their allergy label removed. They could regularly consume peanuts in an age-appropriate form, including peanut butter.

Almost all infants who reacted during the challenge subsequently moved on to peanut oral immunotherapy. This treatment involves daily doses of peanuts to build tolerance. According to the evaluation results, therapy was successfully initiated in 97.5% of these children, with the starting dose determined by the challenge results.

The results were published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice. ADAPT program lead Professor Kirsten Perrett said that clinical history and initial allergy tests were insufficient in many cases to accurately establish a peanut allergy. She noted that a supervised oral food challenge should be regularly considered to confirm the diagnosis before starting immunotherapy.

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