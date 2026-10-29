At King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, doctors performed an operation to separate conjoined twins from Fiji — Jesepeli and Daisysea Kikau. According to their mother, following the procedure, the girls are recovering in a regular ward, breathing and feeding independently.

As RNZ World reports, the girls’ mother, Akeneta Vulimaiigiladi, learned about their condition during prenatal monitoring at a hospital in Suva. She was carrying triplets: the third child, Hossana, was developing separately, while the other two girls were conjoined in the abdominal and pelvic areas.

The children were born in September 2025, 11 weeks premature. Jesepeli and Daisysea spent nearly four months in a neonatal intensive care unit. At first, the parents did not want to agree to surgery because they believed their daughters were too small, but later decided to seek specialized assistance abroad.

Free surgery in Saudi Arabia

Doctors in Fiji sought an opportunity to perform the operation at hospitals in the United States, New Zealand, Australia and Mexico, but the family did not have the necessary funds. Assistance was offered by the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program, under which the operation was agreed to be performed free of charge.

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In July, Akeneta Vulimaiigiladi, her husband Vatisoni and the twins traveled to Riyadh. Before the operation, the parents also gave their daughters Arabic names: Noura for Jesepeli and Sara for Daisysea, expressing their gratitude to the government of Saudi Arabia.

Operation in nine stages

The operation was prepared for two weeks. It was led by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabia, head of the surgical service, and involved a multidisciplinary team of 35 medical and surgical specialists. The girls shared a liver, part of the small intestine, the large intestine and one anal canal; they were also conjoined in the urinary and reproductive systems and had one shared pelvic bone.

The procedure lasted 12 hours and 24 minutes and consisted of nine stages. The parents followed the operation through a special video link, while medical staff explained every stage to them in real time. After recovery, the family plans to return to Fiji, where the girls will be awaited by their triplet sister Hossana.

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