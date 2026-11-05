Estonia sees nearly 11,000 fewer emergency care visits — ERR News

In Estonia, the number of visits to emergency departments fell by nearly 11,000 during the first nine months of the year. At the same time, the overall workload on hospitals did not decrease significantly, as the decline in minor cases was accompanied by an increase in the number of patients in more serious condition, ERR News reports.

Fewer minor visits

The Estonian Health Insurance Fund reported that the number of visits assigned to the lowest — green — triage category decreased by nearly 15,000 over the year. At the same time, the combined number of patients in other categories increased by about 3,800.

Marit Mürk, head of the emergency medicine service at the North Estonia Medical Centre, said that people have been visiting the department less often with minor complaints. At the same time, there are more patients with serious conditions, including those brought in by ambulances and requiring urgent treatment.

Different trends across regions

At Tartu University Hospital, the number of visits involving minor complaints increased slightly compared with the previous year but remains below the 2024 figure. According to emergency physician Kaarel Uib, during the first nine months of 2024, the hospital recorded 15,883 such visits, compared with 13,991 in 2025 and 14,259 this year.

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The Health Insurance Fund plans to strengthen primary healthcare, including by expanding the use of electronic consultations. It also identified early intervention in cases of cardiovascular disease as a priority in order to prevent conditions from worsening to the point where emergency care is needed.

Advice ahead of the flu season

Marit Mürk noted that some patients still visit emergency departments with problems that can be resolved by a family doctor or pharmacist. Among such reasons, she cited tick or earwax removal in summer, as well as cold and flu symptoms during the cold season. At the North Estonia Medical Centre, the number of visits for tick removal fell from approximately 250–300 in the summer of 2025 to about 60 by mid-August this year.

The specialist advised people with mild symptoms of a viral infection to stay at home during the first few days, use a rapid test if needed, or consult a pharmacist about remedies to relieve symptoms.

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