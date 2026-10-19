A small clinical study in India found that hydrodissection using saline may relieve symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome for longer than a steroid injection without this procedure. As ScienceAlert reports, relief after saline administration persisted for six months, while the initial effect of steroid injections had largely worn off by that time.

How the study was conducted

The study involved 39 adults whose symptoms had lasted for more than three months despite medication or the use of wrist splints. Since some participants had the syndrome in both hands, researchers assessed a total of 63 wrists.

Each wrist was randomly assigned to one of three groups: hydrodissection with saline alone, a steroid injection without tissue separation, or hydrodissection with a steroid added to saline. All procedures were performed under ultrasound guidance. A local anesthetic was also added to injections containing a steroid.

What the results showed

During hydrodissection, a doctor inserts a thin needle next to the nerve and injects sterile saline solution to separate the nerve from tissues that restrict its mobility. The procedure is intended to reduce pressure on the nerve. Steroid injections, in turn, are intended to reduce inflammation and swelling.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

All three approaches provided initial relief from pain, numbness, and difficulties using the hand. However, pain later returned in the group that received steroids without hydrodissection, while the effect persisted in the saline group. Adding a steroid to hydrodissection did not demonstrate a clear additional benefit.

Ultrasound examinations also recorded a greater reduction in nerve swelling in both hydrodissection groups than in the group receiving steroid injections without tissue separation. At the same time, the study did not include a placebo-injection group, making it impossible to separately assess the effect of patients' expectations.

The procedure took about 15 minutes and did not require hospitalization. No serious complications were recorded: some participants experienced short-term pain and swelling, and one person felt tingling during needle insertion without subsequent neurological consequences. The authors note that larger studies with longer follow-up are needed to confirm the results. The work was published in the journal Radiology.

Read us on