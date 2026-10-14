Researchers in Italy found that healthy diets with a predominance of plant-based foods are associated with a better ability to identify odors and a lower likelihood of hyposmia — a reduced sense of smell. The study involved 6,690 adults from the South Tyrol region, News-Medical reports.

How smell and diet were assessed

Scientists used data from the population-based Cooperative Health Research in South Tyrol study. The participants’ average age was 44.5 years, and 54% were women. Diet was assessed using a questionnaire on the frequency of food consumption during the previous year, while smell was assessed with the Sniffin’ Sticks test, which involves identifying 16 odors.

Participants who correctly identified no more than 12 odors were classified as having hyposmia. The researchers compared the results with several diet-quality indices, including the Mediterranean diet, the Alternate Healthy Eating Index 2010, and plant-based diet indicators. The statistical models accounted for age, sex, education, body mass index, smoking, hypertension, total dietary calorie intake, and adherence to a special diet.

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Fruits and vegetables linked to better results

Greater adherence to healthier dietary patterns was moderately associated with higher odds of belonging to the group with better olfactory function. This association was recorded for the AHEI healthy eating index, the Mediterranean diet, and the overall and healthy plant-based diet indices.

Higher consumption of fruits and vegetables was also associated with better odor identification and a lower likelihood of hyposmia. In contrast, a diet dominated by less healthy plant-based foods was associated with poorer smell indicators and a higher likelihood of smell impairment.

The authors caution that the study has a cross-sectional design and therefore does not allow a cause-and-effect relationship to be established. That is, the results do not prove that diet itself improves the sense of smell: a reverse relationship is also possible, in which smell impairment affects food choices. Participants reported their dietary data themselves, and the test assessed only the ability to identify odors.

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