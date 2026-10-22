Researchers at McMaster University analyzed more than one million pregnancies in Ontario, Canada, and found that excessive weight gain during pregnancy is associated with a higher risk of severe maternal complications regardless of initial body mass index. News-Medical reports.

Data from more than one million pregnancies

The authors used data from the BORN Ontario birth registry. Among the pregnancies studied, 53% involved weight gain exceeding current recommendations, while 19% involved weight gain below the recommended level. Overall, scientists identified more than 15,000 cases of severe maternal morbidity.

Examples of such complications named in the study include hemorrhage, preeclampsia, and admission to an intensive care unit during childbirth. The increased risk associated with excessive weight gain was observed across all body mass index categories.

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Impact of coexisting conditions

People with diabetes, asthma, or high blood pressure present before pregnancy had an approximately twofold higher risk of severe maternal complications. If weight gain fell outside the recommended range, the risks increased even further.

The researchers also found that in some body mass index groups, insufficient weight gain was associated with a higher risk of severe maternal outcomes. The study's lead author, Sahar Khademiour, noted that pre-pregnancy body weight has long been considered a risk factor, but the researchers sought to determine whether weight change during pregnancy itself affects complications.

The work was published on October 22, 2026, in the journal JAMA Network Open. The study's senior author, Laura Anderson, said that supporting healthy weight gain requires not only individual counseling but also broader strategies to create favorable conditions for pregnancy.

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