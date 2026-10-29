Ontario recorded 2,377 measles cases — News-Medical

In Ontario, Canada, a measles outbreak lasted 49 weeks — from October 28, 2024, to October 6, 2025 — and included 2,377 cases. It contributed to Canada losing its measles elimination status in November 2025, News-Medical reports, citing a study published in The BMJ.

Most cases were among unvaccinated people

Researchers analyzed data from Ontario's surveillance system. Of the 2,377 cases, 2,064 were confirmed and 313 were probable. About 90% of cases occurred among members of communities with historically low vaccination rates that have close social ties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and other countries. Spread beyond these communities was limited.

Of all patients, 73% were aged 19 years or younger. A total of 2,121 patients, or 89% of the total, were unvaccinated; for another 97 people, or 4%, vaccination status was unknown. Canada acquired measles-free status in 1998 after introducing a two-dose vaccination schedule and a national catch-up vaccination program for schoolchildren.

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Hospitalizations and strain spread

A total of 166 hospitalizations were linked to this outbreak, including 13 admissions to intensive care units. There were also 51 cases of infection during pregnancy, 10 cases of congenital measles, one case of encephalitis, and the death of one infant.

Laboratory studies identified a distinct measles virus strain that was later recorded in other parts of Canada, as well as in the United States, Mexico, and the Netherlands. Researchers cautioned that the actual number of cases and complications may be higher than recorded in surveillance data. In their view, preventing new outbreaks requires strengthening immunization systems, increasing vaccination coverage, and culturally adapted engagement with communities to build trust in vaccination.

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