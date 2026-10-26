In Ontario, Canada, substance-related visits to emergency departments among women who had given birth and had children under 18 increased by nearly 5% per year on average from 2008 to 2024. Among women without children, this rate grew by less than 2% annually, News-Medical reports, citing a study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Data on more than 2 million women

Researchers analyzed ICES data on women in Ontario who had given birth and had at least one child under 18. The sample included 988,106 such women, who were age-matched with 1,198,063 women without children.

The rate increased most rapidly in 2014–2018, by an average of 11% each year. Subsequently, the growth rate slowed to 2% annually. The number of substance-related hospitalizations among mothers rose from 99 to 259 per 100,000 person-years; among women without children, it rose from 136 to 209.

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The largest increase was among young mothers

Among mothers under 25, emergency department visits due to substance use increased by about 8% annually, compared with 2% among other women. The authors note that the study does not establish whether the increase is directly related to motherhood or parenting. In their view, higher rates among younger mothers may be linked to other factors that simultaneously affect early childbearing and the risk of substance use.

The largest relative increases were recorded for amphetamines, cannabis, and opioids. At the same time, alcohol remained the most common substance associated with such cases in 2024: it accounted for 46% of emergency department visits and 41% of hospitalizations among mothers. Overall, such visits and hospitalizations remained rare and involved approximately 0.5% of mothers.

The authors called for expanded support for young parents, including integrated addiction treatment and mental health services, as well as programs that take childcare responsibilities into account.

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