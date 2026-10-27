The number of people with acute respiratory viral infections is rising in Ukraine. During the week of October 12–18, 106,384 people fell ill, including more than 64,600 children. This is 3.4% more than the previous week.

Since the start of the epidemic season on September 28, more than 307,000 Ukrainians have contracted ARVI. At the same time, this figure is 20.5% lower than during the same period last year.

Family physician Marianna Kogut drew attention to cases of mixed infections, in which a person is simultaneously infected with two different viruses. As a result, symptoms may come and go in waves. Most often, patients complain of a runny nose, nasal congestion, a sore throat, and a cough.

According to the Center for Public Health, no influenza viruses were detected in samples tested between October 12 and 18. Instead, the circulation of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, rhinoviruses, adenoviruses, and other respiratory pathogens was detected.

Delays in the delivery of flu vaccines remain an additional problem. At the same time, the epidemic situation in Ukraine remains under control, and the incidence rate in all regions is in line with baseline figures.

Source: Glavkom (LB.ua, Center for Public Health)

During the 43rd week of 2026, 7,570 new cases of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections, including COVID-19, were reported in Kyiv. This was reported by the State Institution “Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health.”

There is no flu surge in Ukraine yet, according to a virologist.



In Ukraine and a number of European countries, there is a delay in the delivery of flu vaccines for the 2026–2027 epidemic season. The Public Health Center explained that this is due to updates to WHO recommendations regarding the composition of the vaccines for all three components, as well as challenges in production and quality control.



The 2026–2027 flu and acute respiratory viral infection season has begun in Ukraine and will last until May 23, 2027.

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