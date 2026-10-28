Researchers at the University of Utah have identified a cellular mechanism that helps the heart maintain energy production during stress. The heart muscle can use glucose and lactate simultaneously, separating these processes between different parts of the cell, News-Medical reports.

How the heart uses two energy sources

In most tissues, increased use of glucose makes it more difficult to use lactate, and vice versa. However, in the heart, these two sources of carbohydrate energy can be used in parallel. Scientists found that glucose is used to produce energy in the cytosol, the main intracellular environment, while lactate is used in the mitochondria.

This spatial separation allows two energy-producing reactions to occur simultaneously. According to the researchers, this process is generally not critically necessary in everyday life, but is important for preventing heart failure under conditions of cardiac stress.

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The role of the MCT1 molecule

The MCT1 molecule plays a key role in this mechanism by transporting lactate into the mitochondria. Genetic mutations in MCT1 prevent lactate from entering the mitochondria, disrupt the heart's energy balance and can lead to heart failure under stress.

The study's senior author, University of Utah associate professor of biochemistry Gregory Ducker, called this mechanism a critically important backup system for heart function. The scientists noted that the findings may help identify new therapeutic targets to support cardiac muscle energy metabolism during heart failure.

The work was published in the journal Nature under the title MCT1-dependent mitochondrial lactate import sustains cardiac metabolism.

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