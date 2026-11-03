Researchers at Nagoya University in Japan have developed a method for analyzing extracellular vesicles in blood and urine that may in the future help identify the source of chronic inflammation in the body. The technology makes it possible to simultaneously read proteins on the surface of individual vesicles and microRNAs inside them, News-Medical reports.

Information about tissues and inflammation

Extracellular vesicles are small membrane-bound particles that cells release into the body. They contain molecular information about their cells of origin: membrane proteins can indicate the type of tissue, while microRNAs inside can reflect the condition of these cells.

Usually, the membrane of vesicles is disrupted to measure internal microRNAs, causing information from many particles to mix. The new approach is intended to make it possible to link data on the internal contents of a single vesicle with proteins on its surface without disrupting the membrane.

For this purpose, the team used sheets of cellulose nanofibers made from wood cellulose. Their nanoscale pores can capture and retain extracellular vesicles. During drying, the particles move closer together, which promotes fusion of their membranes with lipid nanoparticles. The latter deliver molecular probes inside, which begin to fluoresce after binding to a specific microRNA.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Testing in a kidney inflammation model

The method was tested in a laboratory model of chronic active antibody-mediated kidney transplant rejection. The researchers exposed human kidney cells to inflammatory signals, identified 71 microRNAs with altered expression in the released vesicles, and focused on miR-1246. They also selected the kidney-associated protein DPYS as a marker of vesicle origin.

According to the authors' estimate, miR-1246 was present in approximately one in ten vesicles from unstimulated kidney cells and in approximately four in ten after inflammatory stimulation. In urine samples from kidney transplant recipients with this type of rejection, vesicles carrying both DPYS and miR-1246 occurred more frequently than in patients with immune diseases without predominant kidney involvement and in healthy volunteers.

The authors plan to improve particle recovery, simplify the cellulose nanofiber-based procedure, and test the approach in larger clinical studies. The work was published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science.

Read us on