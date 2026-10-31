Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a nanoscale platform for personalized cancer vaccines based on a modified M13 bacteriophage. In experiments in mice, a vaccine with a higher density of tumor antigen significantly reduced the likelihood of colon tumors developing, News-Medical reports.

Controlled antigen density

M13 is a bacteriophage harmless to humans, with single-stranded DNA enclosed in a protein capsid. Scientists modified its coat protein pVIII by attaching an antigen to it — a target against which an immune response is to be formed. The density of such antigens on the phage surface was regulated by adding one or two negatively charged amino acids to the protein sequence. It could also be adjusted more precisely through a genetic mutation that slows the production of the antigen protein.

The researchers also altered the virus's DNA sequence to enhance its adjuvant properties — those of a component that stimulates an immune response. M13's single-stranded DNA activates the TLR9 pathway, which is part of the innate immune system. Thus, the antigen parameters and the platform's adjuvant properties can be genetically controlled.

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Results of mouse trials

First, the team created phages with the model antigen SIINFEKL, at densities ranging from 6% to 70%. In mice, vaccines with antigen densities of 6% and 35% were compared. The 35% variant proved more protective: after vaccination, the animals developed tumors less often following the injection of melanoma cells expressing SIINFEKL. These mice also produced more T cells directed against this antigen. The authors attribute this, in particular, to more active uptake of vaccines with a higher antigen density by dendritic cells.

In a separate experiment, the scientists used the neoantigen ADPGK, which was specifically expressed by colon tumors in the mouse model used. After administration of the vaccine with a higher antigen density, such tumors developed significantly less often in the animals. The authors believe that the platform's modularity makes it possible to replace antigens depending on the characteristics of a particular tumor, but the results of this work were obtained specifically in experiments on mice.

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