An experimental vaccine targeting KRAS gene mutations triggered an enhanced T-cell immune response in 89 of 90 evaluable patients with pancreatic cancer. These are the results of a randomized phase II clinical trial led by Mayo Clinic researchers, News-Medical reports.

Trial results

The study involved 144 patients with stage I–III pancreatic cancer and KRAS mutations. Before the trial began, all had undergone surgery and chemotherapy, while imaging examinations found no visible signs of a tumor. The vaccine was administered to 96 participants, while another 48 were monitored.

The study did not achieve its primary goal of a statistically significant improvement in recurrence-free survival for the entire group. Median recurrence-free survival was 23.8 months in the vaccination group and 21.2 months in the observation group, but this difference was not statistically significant.

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Immune response and the next study

Among 90 participants evaluable for immune response, 89, or 98.9%, had an enhanced T-cell response to mutated KRAS. More than eight in ten evaluable patients demonstrated a KRAS-specific response that was more than nine times higher than before vaccination. Participants with this level of response had a longer period without disease recurrence, but this conclusion was obtained in an exploratory analysis.

The vaccine targets seven common KRAS mutations and is designed to help T cells in lymph nodes recognize cancer cells with mutated KRAS. Mutations in this gene are present in approximately 90% of cases of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of this cancer. The researchers also recorded a sustained immune response at least 46 weeks after the start of the study in 95.5% of evaluable participants.

The researchers plan a phase III clinical trial to determine whether the vaccine can delay or prevent the disease from returning. Overall survival data are currently unavailable.

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