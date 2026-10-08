A review prepared by researchers at the University of Edinburgh and the University of Granada found that vaccination against respiratory syncytial virus during pregnancy reduces the risk of RSV-related hospitalization among children under six months of age by about 74%. At the same time, coverage of expectant mothers with this vaccine remains low in many countries, News-Medical reports.

Data from 16 studies

The authors combined the results of 16 studies covering more than 4 million pregnancies in 2023–2025 to assess vaccination programme coverage. According to the review, RSV vaccination during pregnancy provides the child with protection against the virus from birth.

More than 30 countries have already introduced RSV vaccination for pregnant women as a standalone measure or together with other prevention methods, including infant immunization. In the United Kingdom, the programme was launched in September 2024. The highest coverage rate in Scotland was recorded in October 2025, at 62% of pregnant women, while in England it was recorded in August 2025, at 58%.

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In the United States, during the first year that the maternal vaccine was available, an estimated 27% of pregnant women received the vaccination. The research team noted that these figures are lower than coverage rates for other vaccines during pregnancy, including vaccination against whooping cough.

Safety and access to vaccination

The review also includes population-level safety data: among more than 16,000 pregnancies, no evidence was found of an increased risk of preterm birth in women vaccinated at 32–35 weeks of pregnancy. University of Edinburgh researcher Ting Shi noted that the vaccine works best if it is administered at least two weeks before delivery.

The authors also found lower vaccination rates among certain socioeconomic and ethnic groups, younger mothers, and pregnant women with limited access to healthcare. They stressed the need for targeted communication, improved vaccine supply systems, and robust policies to overcome access barriers. The findings were published in The Lancet Regional Health – Europe.

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