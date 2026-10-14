An international group of researchers involving Hokkaido University, the University of South Florida and Tampa General Hospital has described a mechanism that may help metastatic colorectal cancer evade immune attack. As News-Medical reports, the sphingosine-1-phosphate signaling pathway and its S1PR3 receptor may play a key role in this process.

Lipid balance in the microenvironment

The previously widespread “sphingolipid rheostat” model suggested that elevated levels of sphingosine-1-phosphate, or S1P, promote tumor cell growth, while higher ceramide levels trigger their death. The authors of the new study concluded that this imbalance arises primarily not within cancer cells, but in the tumor microenvironment.

The team analyzed 574 human colon cancer tissue samples using spatial mapping. As colorectal cancer spread, levels of lipids associated with tumor growth increased in the tissues, while the level of long-chain ceramide, which is linked to cancer cell death, decreased substantially.

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A barrier for T cells

Spatial analysis showed that molecules that produce and receive survival signals are concentrated in the surrounding stromal tissue and specialized immune cells. According to the scientists, this sustains chronic inflammation and prevents cytotoxic T cells from approaching the tumor.

The researchers also identified a three-gene signature. Its high activity was associated with later stages of the disease, tumor spread to lymph nodes, lower patient survival and a weaker response to standard immunotherapy drugs. In laboratory experiments, blocking S1P and S1PR3 allowed cytotoxic T cells to attack cancer cells again.

The authors consider inhibition of the S1P/S1PR3 pathway a promising direction for combination with immunotherapy in advanced colorectal cancer. The results were published in the Journal of Experimental and Clinical Cancer Research.

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