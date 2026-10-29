An international group of scientists led by researchers from the University of Oslo and Oslo University Hospital in Norway has identified 127 regions of human DNA associated with the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Of these, 48 genetic regions had not previously been described in this context. As News-Medical reports, the findings were published in the journal Nature.

The researchers analyzed genetic data from about 2.8 million people, including 183,620 individuals with Alzheimer’s disease. The study combined data from 30 research groups within the international Psychiatric Genomics Consortium.

The role of the brain’s immune cells

The study provided additional genetic evidence for the role of microglia — the brain’s immune cells that, among other functions, clear tissue of harmful substances and damaged cellular material. Scientists linked genetic signals to microglial activation, immune cell involvement, and clearance processes in the brain.

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Genes that may be associated with amyloid processing, nerve cell repair, astrocyte activation, and maintenance of the protective insulating layer around nerve fibers were also identified. Separately, the authors identified for the first time several specific neuron types in which genetic signals were more pronounced. This may open new avenues for research into the mechanisms behind the development of the disease.

Genetic risk and further research

The authors estimated that common genetic variants collectively explain about 16% of the differences in Alzheimer’s disease risk between people. This is nearly three times higher than previous estimates of about 5%. The higher figure is largely related to a statistical method that more accurately accounts for the effect of the APOE gene.

At the same time, the researchers emphasize that this figure applies to the population rather than an individual person and does not mean that a genetic test can predict whether the disease will develop. Risk is also influenced by age, environment, and other biological and personal factors. The developed genetic risk models currently have primarily research applications, while the identified genetic associations require further verification before they could potentially be used to develop medicines.

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