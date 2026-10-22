Researchers at the Oxford Population Health Centre identified seven proteins in the blood whose levels were associated with the future risk of aggressive prostate cancer. They analyzed more than 6,000 proteins in blood samples from men collected long before diagnosis, News-Medical reports.

The study lasted about 16 years

The scientists studied blood samples from 982 men who were subsequently diagnosed with prostate cancer, as well as a randomly selected group of 1,573 participants in the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition, EPIC. Participants were followed for approximately 16 years.

Twelve proteins were associated with prostate cancer diagnosed more than 15 years after blood collection. Among them was GZMK, a protein produced by immune cells that is involved in recognizing and destroying abnormal cells. According to the authors’ assessment, this may indicate a role for immune processes in containing the disease long before it is detected.

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Link to severe forms of the disease

Separately, the researchers identified seven proteins associated with aggressive forms of cancer. The ANKRD1 protein was consistently associated with several severe variants of the disease, including metastatic or fatal cases. Other findings concerned the processes through which cancer cells interact with surrounding tissues and form new blood vessels.

Associations were also found with levels of proteins produced by the ERBB3, KRAS, and NRAS genes, already known for their role in prostate cancer. These proteins were particularly linked to aggressive disease diagnosed about ten years later. The authors emphasized that this does not mean the cancer was already present at the time the samples were collected.

The results were partly compared with data from other large population studies and genetic evidence. At the same time, the identified proteins are not yet suitable for use as clinical tests: most of the associations found were moderate, and their ability to improve risk assessment for clinically significant cancer still needs to be tested in further studies.

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