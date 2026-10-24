A survey of 1,305 cats found that animals fed a vegan diet for at least one year were 34% less likely to receive a veterinary assessment of being overweight than cats on conventional meat-based diets. However, this difference was not statistically significant, News-Medical reports.

Survey data

The authors conducted an online survey in which cat caregivers reported veterinary assessments of the animals’ health status. Ninety percent of cats in the sample received a conventional meat-based diet, while the remaining 10% received a vegan diet. The analysis accounted for age, sex, spaying or neutering status, activity level, and feeding practices.

Caregivers of cats on vegan diets also reported fewer weight-related disorders, including osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal and mobility impairments. No cases were recorded among vegan-fed cats for several weight-related problems. However, the small number of animals in this group means the results cannot be considered conclusive.

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Further research needed

According to the study’s author, Andrew Knight, an adjunct professor at the School of Environment and Science at Griffith University, most cats on vegan diets mainly ate dry food and were more likely to have constant access to food. Such feeding patterns are usually associated with a higher risk of excess weight, but the opposite trend was observed in this group.

The reasons for this remain unclear. The researchers did not analyze the composition of specific foods, but suggested that some commercial vegan products may contain more fiber and fewer calories or less fat. L-carnitine, which is involved in energy metabolism and maintaining muscle tissue, may also play a role.

The authors believe that the next step should be a larger prospective study with direct measurements of cats’ diets, energy intake, and body condition. The work was published in the journal Frontiers in Animal Science. The researchers also emphasized that cats should be provided with a nutritionally complete diet and that vegan foods must be properly supplemented with all essential nutrients.

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