Hospital verification under the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Emergency General Surgery Verification program is associated with a 28.8% reduction in 30-day postoperative mortality and shorter hospital stays for patients undergoing emergency general surgery. News-Medical reports on the results of the analysis published in JAMA Surgery.

Data from more than 21,000 patients

Researchers analyzed data from 21,858 patients who underwent emergency operations at 55 hospitals between July 2023 and December 2024. Five of these medical facilities received verification during the study period, while the remaining 50 did not.

The authors compared changes in treatment outcomes at verified and non-verified hospitals using a difference-in-differences method, which makes it possible to account for trends common to both groups. In addition to lower mortality, verification was associated with a 29% reduction in the incidence of postoperative acute kidney injury. The average length of a patient's hospital stay was 1.31 days, or 19.7%, shorter.

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Time to surgery

A separate analysis of indicators at hospitals before and after verification recorded a reduction in the median time from admission to surgery from 31.9 to 21.2 hours. The share of patients admitted to the emergency general surgery service increased from 74.8% to 85.7%.

At the same time, the proportion of patients who underwent surgery after an unsuccessful attempt at non-surgical treatment decreased from 25.5% to 19%. According to the authors, this may reflect a more consistent approach to determining the timing of surgical intervention.

Standards for hospitals

The ACS developed the Emergency General Surgery Verification program in 2022 together with the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma. To receive verification, a hospital must meet 43 standards, including those concerning care pathways and coordination of clinical teams. The authors noted that the results are preliminary: only five hospitals received verification during the study, and the observation period was limited. Medical facilities also decided themselves whether to apply for verification and participate in the NSQIP data collection program, so the conclusions could have been affected by other differences between hospitals or patients.

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