In the United States, a study involving children with autism and co-occurring psychiatric diagnoses showed that therapeutic horseback riding provided greater improvement in hyperactivity measures than activities without contact with horses or placement in a waiting-list control group. The work, funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health and published in the journal Pediatrics, is described by News-Medical.

Three participation formats

Participants took part in one of three groups: therapeutic horseback riding, stable-based activities with horse-related themes but without direct contact with the animals, or a waiting-list group. The researchers found that children who rode horses had statistically significantly greater improvement in hyperactivity compared with the other two groups.

At the same time, both formats of horse-related activities, compared with the waiting-list group, showed improvements in areas such as irritability, emotional regulation and social functioning. In the group without contact with animals, children studied horse-related topics and completed relevant tasks with a life-size soft toy horse.

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Testing previous results

The study was conducted at the Riding to the Top therapeutic equestrian center near Windham, Maine. The authors deliberately chose a different center than Hearts & Horses in Colorado, where the previous study had been conducted. In this way, they tested whether the previous results could be replicated with different instructors, horses and children.

Previous studies had already indicated benefits of eight to ten weeks of therapeutic horseback riding for children with autism. About half of the participants in the previous work also had another psychiatric diagnosis, while the new study focused specifically on this group of children.

The study’s senior author, professor of psychiatry and licensed clinical psychologist Robin Gabriels, noted that horse-related activities may complement existing treatments for children with autism and hyperactivity. At the same time, the researchers emphasized that the results do not mean horseback riding is beneficial for every child with autism. The team plans to further study which components of interaction with horses may be associated with the identified improvements.

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