A study led by the NNF Center for Basic Metabolic Research at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark showed that reduced levels of cardiolipin — a lipid molecule in the inner membrane of mitochondria — are associated with changes in muscle fibers during aging. In experiments on mice, partially restoring cardiolipin levels to about two-thirds of normal began to reduce muscle mass loss and completely prevented premature death in affected animals, ScienceDaily reports.

Protective muscle remodeling

Muscle tissue contains fast- and slow-twitch fibers. Fast fibers provide powerful and rapid movements but fatigue relatively quickly. Slow fibers sustain prolonged activity and contain more mitochondria — cellular structures that produce a significant part of the energy needed by muscles.

With age, muscle strength declines and mitochondria function less efficiently. At the same time, the proportion of slow fibers in muscles increases. Scientists found that cardiolipin levels in muscle mitochondria decrease in mice and humans with age or in diseases associated with muscle loss. In young mice whose levels of this molecule were experimentally reduced, muscle fibers also shifted from the fast type to the slow type.

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Reactive oxygen species and ERRγ

According to the researchers, this change is not only a sign of deteriorating muscle function, but also a protective response. When cardiolipin was deficient, damaged mitochondria produced significantly more reactive oxygen species. These compounds can damage cellular structures, but they also signal disruptions within the cell and promote a shift toward slow muscle fibers.

The protein ERRγ plays a key role in this process, coordinating the remodeling of mitochondria and the properties of muscle fibers. Suppressing ERRγ in laboratory-grown muscle cells completely stopped the transition between fiber types. Mice with low cardiolipin levels also absorbed more glucose from the blood, but their muscles used it mainly not to produce energy, but to make their own antioxidants.

Data on the protective mechanism and the reversibility of muscle mass loss were obtained in experiments on mice. Human muscle samples were used only to confirm that cardiolipin levels decline with age. The study's authors view restoring cardiolipin and influencing ERRγ as possible directions for future research into treating age-related muscle mass loss.

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