In Vietnam, the government removed from a revised bill a provision that would have allowed teenagers aged 15 to 17 to donate organs, tissues or their bodies after death with the consent of parents or legal representatives. The decision was made after the initiative drew criticism online, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Objections over child protection

The initial draft was submitted to the National Assembly in October. On Sunday, the provision on donation by people under 18 was removed from the updated version of the document. The government said it had taken into account lawmakers’ recommendations that only adults may be organ donors.

Critics of the initiative raised questions about whether parental consent could adequately protect minors from pressure or exploitation. The debate was also prompted by a survey of schoolchildren, including children as young as seven, conducted in October to collect feedback on the bill. Tuoi Tre News noted that this raised questions about minors’ ability to understand complex medical, legal and ethical aspects.

National Assembly deputy Pham Khanh Phong Lan last month called for child organ donation not to be allowed, stating: “One child cannot be sacrificed to save another.”

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Exception for tissue transplantation

At the same time, the revised draft retains the possibility for minors to donate regenerative tissues while alive—for bone marrow or stem cell transplantation to relatives. This is possible if there is no suitable adult donor.

Such a procedure requires a medical examination, counseling, and the consent of the child and their legal representative. The bill updating the 2006 law on organ and tissue donation is expected to be approved in November.

In Vietnam, most transplants are performed thanks to living donors, while in many other countries organs from deceased donors are mainly used. According to state media, the country began performing kidney transplants in 1992 and carries out the highest number of transplants per year in the region.

Read us on